GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) has received a notice of noncompliance from the NYSE.

The company's been told it's out of compliance with rules due to its failure to timely file its quarterly report on form 10-Q for the June quarter.

It will be able to regain compliance with continued listing requirements by filing that 10-Q with the SEC any time prior to Feb. 17, 2021.

GTT filed on Aug. 10 that it's overseeing a review of issues related to recording and reporting of cost of telecommunications services, and related internal controls.