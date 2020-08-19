During today's earnings conference call, Target (TGT +10.8% ) didn't give investors any reasons to think that Q2 momentum isn't continuing into Q3.

Execs stated that August comparable sales are up at a low double-digit clip even with the back to school off to a slow start. While digital sales during the quarter were spectacular, Target management reminded that stores also performed extremely well. Looking ahead, a new stimulus deal was called very important to keep consumer spending vibrant.

As expected, analysts are very positive on Target following the blowout quarter. Bank of America says omni-channel initiatives are driving impressive digital growth that leverages Target's dominant geographic store footprint, broad multi-category assortment, & localized fulfillment advantages vs. Amazon and other competitors. Target is also seen benefiting from millennials entering their household formation years and brand loyalty from retirees.

