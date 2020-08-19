AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX +6.0% ) announces the publication of a study that supports the benefit of Dsuvia (sufentanil sublingual tablet) administered before surgery.

The study, "Reduced Opioid Use and Reduced Time in the Postanesthesia Care Unit Following Preoperative Administration of Sublingual Sufentanil in an Ambulatory Surgery Setting" appears in the Journal of Clinical Anesthesia and Pain Management.

It compared a group of 127 same-day surgery patients who received a single sublingual Dsuvia tablet before the procedure to a historical control group receiving standard intravenous (IV) opioids.

Discharge from the post-anesthesia care unit (PACU) was 34% faster in the Dsuvia group (36.3 minutes vs. 54.9 minutes; p<0.001).

61.7% of Dsuvia patients required IV intraoperative opioid treatment compared to 97.5% in the control group (p<0.001).

Mean opioid dose in the Dsuvia-treated patients was 10.9 mg morphine equivalents (MME) versus 20.0 mg MME in the control group (p<0.001).

The FDA approved Dsuvia in November 2018 for severe pain.