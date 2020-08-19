Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) will report Q2 results after today's bell, and analysts largely expect a strong showing driven by gaming tailwinds that include next month's Ampere GPU launch, which is expected to offset the H2 slowing of data center spending.

For the quarter, consensus estimates forecast $3.66B in revenue (+42% Y/Y), EPS of $1.97 (+59%), and non-GAAP gross margin of 64.6%. Nvidia's guidance included $3.65B in revenue and 66% gross margin.

Consensus segment revenue estimates: Gaming, $1.41B; Data Center, $1.71B; Professional Visualization, $299.3M; Auto, $99.3M.

Last quarter's revenue results: Gaming, $1.34B (+27%); Data Center, $1.14B (+80%); Professional Visualization, $307M (+15%); Automotive, $155M (-7%).

Analysts expect a Q3 forecast with $3.97B in revenue and 65.2K% non-GAAP gross margin.

