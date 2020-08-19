Gold mining companies in Mali say they are operating as normal, despite the country's political crisis in which the country's president resigned and parliament was dissolved after soldiers seized power in a coup.

B2Gold (BTG -5.3% ) says operations at its Fekola Mine have not been affected in any way and it continues mining and milling operations as normal.

The company says Fekola had sufficient supplies to maintain activities through the end of Q3 "and beyond if needed."

AngloGold Ashanti (AU -2% ), Resolute Mining (OTCPK:RMGGF) and Hummingbird Resources (OTCPK:HUMRF) also say their mines continue to produce and workers are safe.

But traders are selling shares, seeing political uncertainty in Mali - which also is battling a jihadist insurgency in the north of the country - is a growing risk.