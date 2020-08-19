Vocera Communications (VCRA +0.3% ) announced the acquisition of EASE Applications, based in Orlando, FL.

EASE offers a cloud-based communication platform and mobile application built to improve the patient experience. The EASE app enables nurses and other care team members to send HIPAA-compliant texts, photos, and video updates to patients’ loved ones, putting them at ease and saving valuable time.

As part of the onboarding process, Vocera will issue restricted stock units totaling ~60k shares of Vocera common stock to approximately eleven employees of EASE.

“The acquisition of EASE strengthens the Vocera platform by enhancing care team communication with patients and families. We are excited to add this innovative, patient-facing solution to our portfolio,” commented Brent Lang, Chairman and CEO of Vocera.