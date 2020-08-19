Cisco Systems (CSCO +0.3% ) is still underperforming the broader information technology sector this year, and with a big pullback following last Wednesday's earnings report, Argus is urging taking advantage of the decline to add a "core long-term holding."

The decline in the top line is more an effect of pandemic demand and Cisco doesn't look to be losing share, the firm says.

Cash flows are still strong, meaning not only that Cisco can ride out this wave, but it may pick up some assets at a discount, Jim Kelleher writes. Once the storm passes, "the essential nature of Cisco's connectivity offerings is likely to remain paramount."

He has a Buy rating and $65 price target, implying 54% upside.