Lowe's (LOW +0.7% ) pares an early gain that saw shares run up to a new high of $162.89.

The tone of Lowe's management on today's conference call was very confident as they pointed to very strong consumer demand for paint, lumber and other home improvement supplies. August is seeing comparable sales growth close to July's pace, while for the back half of the year, Lowe's expects revenue growth to moderate from the first half and promotional activity to increase modestly. Overall year-over-year results should still look strong.

