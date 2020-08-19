Alex Schneiter stepped down from the CEO position of Lundin Energy (OTCPK:LNDNF) seeking for a new adventure; board appointed Nick Walker, former COO, as President & CEO effective January 1, 2021.

Mr. Schneiter believes that "the company is indeed very well positioned for the next growth cycle. The organisation, the assets, its production performance and efficiency, the pipeline of new projects, its financial resilience and the clear de-carbonisation strategy (with one of the lowest carbon intensities you can find) makes Lundin Energy stand out."

He will take up the advisory role for the wider Lundin Group and have offered to stay on as a non-executive director for Lundin Energy.

Analyst Handelsbanken maintains its Buy rating on the stock as CEO switch does not seem to alter company strategy or other major changes; attractive assets, strong growth and free cash flow are among the reasons behind positive view.