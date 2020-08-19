Red White & Bloom Brands (OTCQX:RWBYF +4.7% ) enters into a growing and sales agreement with Critical 39 that allows for RWB's Illinois facility to provide smokable hemp flower from 2020 harvests.

Under terms of the agreement, Critical 39 has already delivered 100K seeds to the 3.6M square foot facility in Granville, Illinois where they are being cultivated.

"The combination of the robust genetics provided by Critical 39 and the skilled team at our Illinois facility will allow us to deliver finished goods that will command a premium price point and deliver on consumer demand for top shelf products," says Anne Hyde, president of Mid-American Growers, a wholly owned subsidiary of RWB.

The offtake allows the companies to extend their relationship into the year 2022.