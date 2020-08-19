La-Z-Boy (LZB +3.6%) trades higher after topping Q2 EPS estimates and reinstating the company's quarterly dividend.
The solid report from La-Z-Boy along with sizzling reads from Lowe's and Target on consumers spending on their households seems to be giving a lift to other furniture and home furnishing stocks.
Haverty Furniture (NYSE:HVT) +2.05%, Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) +3.30%, Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) +2.39%, Bassett Furniture (NASDAQ:BSET) +1.55%, Ethan Allen (NYSE:ETH) +1.05%, At Home (NYSE:HOME) +9.83%, Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) +4.77% and Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) +2.90%.