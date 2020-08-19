Morgan Stanley analyst and longtime Apple (AAPL +0.8% ) bull Katy Huberty says the iPhone "gained installed base share" in China during July for the first time since last fall, which is " largely a result of success with the iPhone 11."

Huberty says data shows a "record number" of iPhones in the country are more than two years old, setting the stage for a "potentially strong upgrade cycle" after the fall 5G iPhone launch.

The analyst calls the "significant" upgrade cycle "the largest in at least 4 years" and expects shipments to "meaningfully accelerate in FY21."

Last week, Evercore analyst Amit Daryanani said Chinese smartphone sales were down 35% Y/Y in July but expected Apple to "modestly outperform the broader market."

China's smartphone market has vastly improved since the 55% Y/Y drop in February as the pandemic struck, which Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives called a "doomsday" scenario for iPhone shipments.

In Apple's FQ3 report, Greater China revenue totaled $9.3B, up from $9.2B in last year's quarter.