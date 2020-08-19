While U.S. banks have set aside $115B for expected loan losses in H1 2020, "they are far from out of the woods," write S&P Global Ratings credit analysts Brendan Browne and Stuart Plesser.

"Our base case projection is that the pandemic will trigger 3% loan losses, forcing banks to provision more than $330B cumulatively," they said, acknowledging that the changing environment makes forecasting difficult.

Expect rated banks to report "positive but muted earnings" in the next four quarters on average.

They expect larger banks, which have been more aggressive in building their allowances and have stronger pre-provision net revenue, to fare better than regional and smaller banks.

S&P Global economists expect U.S. GDP to contract 5.0% this year and rise 5.2% in 2021.

The loan loss provisions taken in H1 2020 imply that banks believe that lifetime losses on their loans have increased by ~1.1 percentage points because of the pandemic.

In looking at S&P's analysis, the median loan loss allowance was 2.2% of loans. Credit card issuers had largest allowance as a percentage of loans, with Discover Financial (DFS +0.5% ) at 9.2%, Capital One (COF +0.8% ) at 6.7%, and American Express (AXP +0.5% ) at 5.9%.

Among big banks, Citigroup (C +0.8% ) allowance as a percentage of loans was 3.9%, JPMorgan Chase (JPM +1.5% ) at 3.3%, Goldman Sachs (GS +1.8% ) at 3.3%, Wells Fargo (WFC +0.4% ) at 2.0%, and Bank of America at 1.9%.

Some other banks listed in the report: STT, NTRS, MS, BK, MTB, KEY, FITB, CFG, TFC, ALLY, RF, USB, PNC,