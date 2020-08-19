MediaTek (OTCPK:MDTKF) had a successful trial for IoT 5G satellite communications that transfers data through Inmarsat's Alphasat L-band satellite, in Geostationary Orbit 35,000kms above the equator.

Results of the field test will be a part of overarching initiative to establish 5G standards toward new use cases and services.

"MediaTek's collaboration with Inmarsat will accelerate industry efforts to converge cellular and satellite networks in the 5G era. MediaTek is a leading connectivity provider and contributor to 3GPP standards, and our ongoing work with Inmarsat GEO satellites will help drive 5G innovation across verticals like IoT," said Dr. Ho-Chi Hwang, GM of Communication System Design at MediaTek.