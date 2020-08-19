Theralase Technologies (OTCQX:TLTFF +25.2% ) announced that it has executed a Sponsored Research Agreement with the University of Manitoba Medical Microbiology department to commence development of a coronavirus vaccine and therapy utilizing Theralase's patented and proprietary PDCs.

University of Manitoba’s will conduct experiments in conjunction with Theralase for the research and development of a coronavirus vaccine and therapeutic to be further evaluated in animal then human clinical testing in 2021.

“Theralase has originated and fostered development of an advanced vaccine and therapy based on standardized anti-viral approaches by optimising its PDCs and anti-cancer technology platforms to prevent and fight enveloped viruses, including coronaviruses, such as COVID-19. We are pleased to announce very promising early results of our research that has been conducted by Dr. Coombs and his team at UM,” stated Dr. Arkady Mandel, Chief Scientific Officer, Theralase Technologies.