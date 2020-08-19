Thinly traded nano cap RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCQB:RGRX -12.0% ) is down on below-average volume, a modest 73K shares, on the heels of its announcement that enrollment in the Phase 3 ARISE-3 study evaluating lead candidate RGN-259 in dry eye syndrome patients has reached 600.

Target enrollment is 700 but development partner GtreeBNT is uncertain when patient accrual will end due to pandemic-related disruptions.

According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated primary completion was this month.

RGN-259 is a sterile, preservative-free topical eye drop whose active ingredient is Thymosin beta 4 (TB4), a protein that plays a key role in healing.