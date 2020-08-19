Verizon (VZ -0.2% ) has become the official 5G partner of Twitch Rivals North America, a tournament series made for Twitch (AMZN -0.2% ) streamers.

Twitch and Verizon will work together in media and broadcast integrations in Twitch Rivals streams and activations at Twitch events. They'll also co-create 5G concepts over the course of their partnership.

Verizon is the official 5G and 4G LTE network partner of TRNA.

It's the latest in a string of gaming announcements from Verizon, who recently become the official 5G and 4G LTE network sponsor of gaming organization FaZe Clan; announced a multi-year partnership with Riot Games' League of Legends Championship Series; and unveiled a partnership with Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics, becoming the official telecom partner of Marvel's Avengers.