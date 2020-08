HSBC Holdings (HSBC +0.5% ) prices offer to purchase ~$13.35B principal amount outstanding of the series of notes in the tender offer.

Nine series of notes include: 2.650% senior unsecured notes due January 2022; 4.875% senior unsecured notes due January 2022; 4.000% senior unsecured notes due March 2022; 2.950% senior unsecured notes due May 2021; 3.400% senior unsecured notes due March 2021; 5.100% senior unsecured notes due April 2021; senior unsecured notes due January 2022; senior unsecured notes due March 2021; Senior Unsecured Notes due May 2021.

Source: Press Release