Wayfair (W +2.2% ) is higher on the day and traded at a new all-time high of $336.28 earlier in the session.

A bullish note from Guggenheim on the online retailer's long-term potential isn't hurting sentiment one little bit. Analyst Steven Forbes notes Wayfair has grown its active membership base to 20M in 2019 from 3.2M in 2015, while each customer cohort continues to show a greater percentage of repeat behavior with higher average spending trends.

Forbes pins down eight factors to support the upside case

"We believe the combination of 1) a large addressable market, 2) significant new and existing customer opportunities, 3) a leading industry position, strengthened by technology and innovation, 4) a mutually beneficial supplier partnership structure, centered around a democratized platform, 5) global expansion potential with a proven, profitable operating model, 6) an under-utilized yet superior supply chain network, 7) an improving US segment ROIC profile, with several potential margin 'unlocks', and 8) a modest valuation positions W shares for outperformance."

Guggenheim's price target on Wayfair is $360. The premium valuation is said to be deserved due to the secular growth outlook.

