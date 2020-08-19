Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) climbs 6.7% after Dealreporter says China Oceanwide's chairman is in San Francisco working on offshore financing options for its GNW acquisition.

Financing the deal is a "top priority" for Oceanwide, and Hony Capital is likely to remain one of the debt providers for the transaction, Dealrporter said, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Oceanwide faces an Aug. 31 deadline to provide evidence that that it has ~$1B is available from sources in mainland China; and Hony and/or other parties have committed to provide $1B or more from sources outside of China.

In June, GNW and Oceanwide agreed to a 15th waiver, extending the deadline for the acquisition to Sept. 30, 2020.

