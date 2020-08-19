Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) has added two directors to its board: Tsedal Neeley of Harvard Business School, and Ritcha Gupta Ranjan of Google.

Neeley has been a professor at HBS since 2007, leading the MBA program's required Leadership and Organizational Behavior course and co-chairing the executive offering Leading Global Businesses.

Ranjan is director of product management for Google Finance; she's also worked on GSuite, Google Wallet, Adwords Editor, and Mobile search products.

"By bringing progressive, forward-thinking ideas and deep technical expertise, they both will help Brightcove build and scale, enabling our company to best serve our customers and the video industry," says Brightcove CEO Jeff Ray.