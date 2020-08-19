Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT -2.8% ) is lower on the day after President Trump recommends consumers don't buy Goodyear Tires following a reported ban by the company on MAGA hats. The ban was reported online and hasn't been confirmed by Goodyear execs.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB -0.5% ) is also having a down day even though it could stand to benefit from the controversy.

There is a long list of companies that have been attacked by Trump since his election, including some like New York Times which have done well (+200%) and others like Harley-Davidson which have struggled.

