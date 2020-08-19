Mesa Air Group reports July operating metrics
Aug. 19, 2020 11:02 AM ETMesa Air Group, Inc. (MESA)MESABy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Mesa Air Group (MESA +2.2%) reports 17,095 block hours, 56.7% decline in July, as a result of reduced schedules during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Block hours dropped 64% for American operations and 51.1% for United operations.
- Controllable completion factor of 99.5% and 99.38% for its American and United operations.
- "Mesa operates a very unique business model in which their clients pay for a massive amount of their operational expenses, but at the end of the day, the risk of losing 1 of their 2 clients as furloughs abound presents a danger to Mesa", wrote Doodad Capital on Seeking Alpha.