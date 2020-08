Golden Leaf Q2 figures display growth ahead

Golden Leaf Holdiings (OTCQB:GLDFF +1.6% ) reports Q2 revenue of $5.52M, +40% Y/Y. This increase was led by record Q2 Chalice Farms retail revenues of $3.7M.

Record year-to-date revenues from continuing operations of $10.2M, an increase of 40% Y/Y.

Same store sales growth in the Chalice Farms network of 34%.

Oregon wholesale revenues up 96% Y/Y driven by improved supply chain and forecasting resulting in stabilization of inventory levels.

Lowest quarterly cash used in operations in company history of $137,000.

Operating expenses reduced by $0.7M to $3.1M.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $0.7M.

Previously: Golden Leaf Hldgs reports Q2 results (Aug. 18)