BlackRock (BLK +0.7% ) closes and liquidates eight of its U.S. iShares ETFs, with five of them currency hedged, as part of its ongoing review of its product lineup.

Shares in the ETFs halted trading before yesterday's market open.

Investors' interest in currency-hedged strategies have waned in the past few years, with flows for the closing ETFs either muted or negative, according to ETF.com.

They are: iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWP), iShares Currency Hedged MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWY), iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUD), iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWL), iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWI), iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:EUMV), iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMV), and iShares Europe Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFEU).

iShares typically closes a number of ETFs in August.

YTD, total ETF closures come to a record-setting 173, ETF.com said.