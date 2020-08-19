Pareteum -5.4% on new Nasdaq compliance notifications
Aug. 19, 2020 11:10 AM ETPareteum Corporation (TEUM)TEUMBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) is off 5.4% after announcing that it's received new compliance notifications from Nasdaq.
- On Aug. 14, it received notice that its bid price hadn't regained the $1/share requirement for continued listing.
- The company had previously been given 180 calendar days to regain compliance; subsequent to that, on April 16, Nasdaq filed a rule change providing for companies in bid price compliance periods to remain at the same stage until July 1.
- That led to the company being provided 44 days from July 1 - until Aug. 13 - to regain compliance.
- But the company hasn't gotten back in compliance and hasn't been given a second 180-day period, as Nasdaq staff don't believe it's possible for Pareteum to cure the deficiency, and the company hasn't evidenced $5M in stockholders' equity.
- Pareteum need to file all delinquent periodic reports by Oct. 30; it didn't timely file its 10Q for the June quarter, making an additional basis for delisting.
- In the event that Pareteum doesn't regain compliance, trading on Nasdaq would be suspended and move instead to the OTC market.