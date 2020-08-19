Pareteum -5.4% on new Nasdaq compliance notifications

Aug. 19, 2020 11:10 AM ETPareteum Corporation (TEUM)TEUMBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) is off 5.4% after announcing that it's received new compliance notifications from Nasdaq.
  • On Aug. 14, it received notice that its bid price hadn't regained the $1/share requirement for continued listing.
  • The company had previously been given 180 calendar days to regain compliance; subsequent to that, on April 16, Nasdaq filed a rule change providing for companies in bid price compliance periods to remain at the same stage until July 1.
  • That led to the company being provided 44 days from July 1 - until Aug. 13 - to regain compliance.
  • But the company hasn't gotten back in compliance and hasn't been given a second 180-day period, as Nasdaq staff don't believe it's possible for Pareteum to cure the deficiency, and the company hasn't evidenced $5M in stockholders' equity.
  • Pareteum need to file all delinquent periodic reports by Oct. 30; it didn't timely file its 10Q for the June quarter, making an additional basis for delisting.
  • In the event that Pareteum doesn't regain compliance, trading on Nasdaq would be suspended and move instead to the OTC market.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.