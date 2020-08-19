Daré Bioscience (DARE -0.4% ) received a notice of award of a grant from the Eunice Kennedy Shriver NICHD, a division of the National Institutes of Health.

The award will support the clinical development of its novel intravaginal ring, DARE-FRT1 Phase I being developed for the prevention of preterm birth and broader luteal phase support as part of an in vitro fertilization regimen.

Daré may receive up to a total of ~$2.3M funding awarded in phases, ~$0.3M for Phase I and additional potential funding of up to ~$2M for the Phase II.