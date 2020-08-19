Bernstein is pointing to subscriber growth among older cohorts at Netflix (NFLX -0.5% ) as a way forward for user growth in the long term.

Netflix's 5.7M new subs in the U.S. and Canada in the first half was growth "largely fueled by older age cohorts," the firm's Todd Juenger says - "a lot of growth for a market that was already supposedly saturated."

That growth (aided by the pandemic and associated stay-at-home orders) leads to a natural tailwind as younger users age, bringing their higher penetration rates, he writes. That trend could be worth 23M U.S. subscribers over the coming 15 years, he adds.

Juenger has an Outperform rating and a well-above average $573 price target, implying 17% upside.

Street analysts are Bullish overall on Netflix, while Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral. The stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.