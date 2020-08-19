Zoom Video (ZM -0.6% ) touts Zoom from Home as "a new category of software experiences" tailored around remote work. Home is now coming to Amazon's Echo Show, Facebook's Portal, and Google's Nest Home Max.

Availability will arrive next month for Portal and by year's end for the other devices.

The integrations will make it easier for device owners to access Zoom meetings and calendars through a one-touch feature or voice assistant prompts.

Zoom from Home launched last month with its first supported device, the $599 DTEN ME collaboration device.

ZM shares have soared 307% YTD due to the pandemic-driven work and learn from home trends. The company has worked to diversify with Home and a Phone-related hardware-as-a-service push.

Upcoming catalyst: Zoom will report earnings on August 31, and RBC expects a "significant" revenue upside.