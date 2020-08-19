Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, August 20th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.96 (+7.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $21.32B (+27.4% Y/Y).

Analyst expects gross margin of 44.9%.

Over the last 2 years, BABA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 5 downward.