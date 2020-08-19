For Q2, Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN -4.6% ) reported revenue of $126.73M (+21.0% Y/Y) missed consensus by $5.27M .

GAAP EPS of $0.65 (vs. $0.61 in year ago quarter) beats consensus by $0.16 .

As of June 30, 2020, cash and equivalents stood at $210.98M compared to $181.38M as of December 31, 2019.

In early April, the company entered into a development and option agreement with Navitor Pharmaceuticals for conducting a Phase II clinical program for NV-5138 (SPN-820) in treatment-resistant depression.

In early June, Supernus completed its acquisition of all of the outstanding equity of privately-held biopharmaceutical company, USWM Enterprises for $297.2M in cash thereby acquiring the right to further develop and commercialize APOKYN, XADAGO and the Apomorphine Infusion Pump in the U.S. and MYOBLOC worldwide for treating Parkinson's disease.

