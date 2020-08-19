Onex (OTCPK:ONEXF) promotes Bobby Le Blanc to president, where he'll oversee all of the company's business units and become the sole head of Onex Partners, its flagship private equity strategy.

Gerry Schwartz will remain chairman and CEO.

As part of the company's broader leadership plan, Anthony Munk will become vice chairman; Seth Mersky will step back from his broader role at Onex and become vice chairman of Gluskin Sheff.

In the last five years, Onex's AUM has increased to more than $35B, including almost $20B from private equity.

Onex's return on assets over the past five years: