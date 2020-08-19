Wynn Resorts (WYNN +0.3% ) warned yesterday that an escalation of tension between the U.S. and China is a risk factor.

In a SEC filing, Wynn says contentious punitive and retaliatory measures being imposed on businesses and individuals. The company pointed to the U.S. ban on the WeChat app as an example of an action that impacts its customers. On a broader look, Wynn thinks a sustained period of U.S.-China tension threatens the global economy.

Looking further ahead at the Macau sector, the focus will turn next year to 2022 license renewals for Wynn, Las Vegas Sands (LVS +0.7% ) and MGM Resorts (MGM -0.2% ), which are expected to go smoothly if U.S.-China relations improve.

Here is a snapshot of how the growth numbers of the three U.S.-based Macau operators compare.