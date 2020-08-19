The company has entered into a Restructuring Support Agreement (RSA) and Backstop Commitment Agreement (BCA) with about 50% of its noteholders.

Among the items: The full equitization of the Company's pre-petition revolving credit facility and unsecured notes, a fully backstopped rights offering to noteholders for $500M of new secured notes, the effective cancellation of existing equity interests in the Company in exchange for, in certain circumstances, warrants for post-emergence equity and payment of trade claims in full in cash.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL) CEO Tom Burke: "The substantial downturn in the energy sector ... requires that we take this step to create a stronger company able to adapt to the prolonged contraction in the industry, and to continue to enhance our position as overall market conditions improve."

Shares are flat at $0.33.