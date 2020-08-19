Alkermes (ALKS -0.4% ) announced the initiation of ARTISTRY-3, a new phase 2 study to evaluate the clinical and immunologic effects of ALKS 4230 monotherapy on the tumor microenvironment in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Data from the ARTISTRY-3 clinical trial will provide a deeper understanding of the effects of ALKS 4230 on immunologic activity in the tumor microenvironment across a variety of tumor types.

"Early clinical data from our ARTISTRY program showed that ALKS 4230 selectively expanded cancer-fighting immune cells in the periphery, with negligible effects on regulatory T cells." said Craig Hopkinson, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Executive VP of R&D.