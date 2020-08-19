For FQ1, Qualigen Therapeutics (QLGN -5.3% ) reported revenue of $0.9M (-40.4% Y/Y), led by a decrease in patient visits to physician offices, clinics and small hospitals amid pandemic, which reduced the number of FastPack tests performed.

Net loss stood at $18.6M, or $2.12/share vs. net loss of $0.6M, or $0.11/ share in year ago quarter.

As of June 30, 2020, cash and equivalents stood at $2.3M; post quarter closure Qualigen raised an additional $18M in gross proceeds from registered-direct equity offerings in July and August.

It plans to use the proceeds to advance therapeutic pipeline of promising cancer and infectious disease drug candidates, including AS1411, ALAN and RAS-F, as well as to further its FastPack diagnostics platform.

In June, Qualigen signed exclusive license agreement with the University of Louisville, with plans to develop AS1411 for the treatment of COVID-19; in July it signed exclusive license agreement with the University of Louisville for RAS interaction inhibitor drug candidates.

In July 2020, the company commenced commercial shipments of its FastPack COVID-19 antibody test.

A business update conference call was scheduled for Aug 18 to discuss business strategy, review the drug development program and upcoming milestones and provide a general business update. Listen here: Business Update Conference Call

