Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) is down 4.65% ahead of the company's earnings report tomorrow.

Investors seem a bit rattled after TJX Companies (TJX -5.8% ) execs said that after an early wave of stronger than anticipated demand, traffic and sales moderated at the end of Q2 and into Q3. TJX also took the unusual step of separating out its comparable store sales number by "open stores" only.

Burlington Stores (BURL -3.4% ) is also trading weak after the TJX earnings report.

