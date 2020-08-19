PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Q2 reports GAAP loss of $5.6M or EPS of $ loss of $0.13, misses estimates .

Non-GAAP adjusted loss of $4.2M or adjusted EPS loss of $0.09.

Cash and cash equivalents of $7.1M as of June 30.

In early August 2020, the company received ~ $7M in proceeds from a private placement with an existing institutional investor for the sale of a senior secured convertible note.

"While good progress has been made, the risks have also increased since the last time we wrote, the delay in commercialization as a result of the pandemic is putting more strain on the company's finances." says SHU Growth Portfolio on Seeking Alpha.

