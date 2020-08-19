Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Thursday, August 20th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.17 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.45B (-31.8% Y/Y).

Analysts expect gross margin of 72.2% and operating margin of -3.7%.

Over the last 2 years, EL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.