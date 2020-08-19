Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 20th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.90 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $187.31M (-87.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MLCO has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.

