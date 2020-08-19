BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 20th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.60 (+53.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.74B (+11.6% Y/Y).

Analysts expect gross margin of 16.7% and operating margin of 3.6%.

Over the last 2 years, BJ has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.