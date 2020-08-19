On script, BioMarin Pharmaceutical's (BMRN -36.2%) stumble with hemophilia A gene therapy candidate valoctogene roxaparvovec has stoked modest buying in other players in the space as investors perceive improved prospects from the sidelining of a key competitor.
Earlier today, it announced that it received a CRL citing the need for more data to prove the duration of the treatment effect, extending the timeline for possible approval into 2022.
Selected tickers: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN +3.2%), Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA +1.9%), Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY +0.6%), Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO +2.8%), Novo Nordisk (NVO +0.7%), Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO +0.6%), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY +1.1%)