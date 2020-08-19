On script, BioMarin Pharmaceutical's (BMRN -36.2% ) stumble with hemophilia A gene therapy candidate valoctogene roxaparvovec has stoked modest buying in other players in the space as investors perceive improved prospects from the sidelining of a key competitor.

Earlier today, it announced that it received a CRL citing the need for more data to prove the duration of the treatment effect, extending the timeline for possible approval into 2022.