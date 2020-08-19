Morgan Stanley downgraded J.M. Smucker (SJM -2.6% ) to an Underweight rating after having the packaged food seller slotted at Equal Weight.

Smucker is called a relative underperformer by MS in its look at the sector.

"We see it as a lesser beneficiary of elevated Packaged Food demand given large exposure to Pet (~37% of sales), inconsistent investment in marketing/innovation & share losses in key categories. We see risk to consensus EPS forecasts."

Wall Street scorecard on SJM: No Buy-equivalent ratings, 12 Neutral-equivalent ratings and 4 Sell-equivalent ratings.

Analysts have lowered their view after the pantry-loading effect peaked in the spring.