The buyer is Poland's Enter Air SA, which has placed an order for two 737 MAX jets, with options to buy two more. At full exercise, that would bring the airline's 737 MAX fleet to ten.

It's the first order for a 737 MAX this year, and follows more than 400 cancellations.

Enter Air director Grzegorz Polaniecki: "Following the rigorous checks that the 737 MAX is undergoing, I am convinced it will be the best aircraft in the world for many years to come."

Boeing (NYSE:BA) is up 0.55% for the day.

