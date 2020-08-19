Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 20th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.28 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.42B (-39.2% Y/Y).

Analysts expect comparable sales of negative 37.8%.

Over the last 2 years, ROST has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 14 downward.