Keysight (NYSE:KEYS) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Thursday, August 20th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.84 (-32.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $913.42M (-16.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, KEYS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.