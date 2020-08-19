Kandi America says around 11K potential buyers registered for its launch event earlier this week.
The company received 436 pre-order reservations for the newly launched models, and the number is expected to increase further based on the level of interest received from consumers indicating they may want to own a Kandi EV.
Pre-orders are available for a fully-refundable $100 deposit. The vehicles will be available for delivery starting in Q4.
Shares of Kandi Technologies (KNDI -4.3%) have had a volatile week after being called out in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch.