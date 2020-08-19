Republic First Bancorp (FRBK +0.4% ) priced its $50M perpetual noncumulative preferred stock Series A in a sale through a registered direct offering; convertible into common shares at a price of $3.00/share.

Offer expected to close on August 26, 2020.

Proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes.

"This offering provides us with the capital resources to continue with our growth strategy. Republic Bank continues to demonstrate strong results with deposit growth of 28% and loan growth of 25% excluding the impact of the PPP loan program as of June 30, 2020," chairman Vernon W. Hill, II, commented.