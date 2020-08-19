While the megacap sectors like Tech and Communication Services are leading today, with enthusiasm about Apple’s milestone market cap pumping up sentiment even more, cyclical industrial names are providing a modest underpinning.

The SPDR Industrial Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI) is up 0.25% , with the major airlines leading the way.

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) is rising 1.8% .

United (NASDAQ:UAL) +2.9% is the best performer, followed by Southwest (NYSE:LUV) +2.4% , American (NASDAQ:AAL) +2% and Delta (NYSE:DAL) +1.5% .

Southwest provided the spark before the bell with an estimate that its cash burn would be lower than anticipated.

It said in an SEC Filing: “The Company's preliminary average core cash burn in July 2020 was approximately $17 million per day, slightly better than its previous estimation of approximately $18 million per day. The Company now estimates its average core cash burn to be approximately $20 million per day in third quarter 2020. This compares favorably with the Company's previous estimate of third quarter 2020 average daily core cash burn of approximately $23 million, primarily due to recent, modest improvements in revenue trends.”

Airline stocks have been volatile throughout the pandemic and exuberance for any positive pieces of data is understandable. But Southwest's focus on domestic travel means the cash burn numbers are less likely to be experienced across the sector, especially with big international players like United and American.

Reuters columnist John Kemp highlighted the latest numbers for Heathrow, one of the biggest global hubs, where passenger traffic isn’t rebounding as much as air transport movements. The U.K. still has a two-week quarantine requirement for travelers coming from the majority of countries, including the U.S.

Heathrow saw 867K passengers through its gates in traditionally busy July, down 89% from the year-ago period. It saw fewer than 12K flights, down 72% from the same month a year ago.

Looking to the U.S., TSA checkpoint data looked to be gaining some serious traction, hitting passenger throughput of nearly 863K on Monday, the highest level since mid-March. But by Wednesday throughput had fallen back down to about 566K.