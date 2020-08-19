UniQure (QURE -4.6% ) and REGENXBIO (RGNX -4.1% ) are feeling BioMarin Pharmaceutical's (BMRN -35.0% ) pain after the FDA rejected its marketing application for hemophilia A treatment valoctogene roxaparvovec, a gene therapy based on a vector called adeno-associated virus type 5 (AAV5).

QURE is also developing AA5 gene therapies while RGNX is involved with AAV types 7,8, 9 and 10.

Recombinant replication-defective adenoviruses are popular vectors for delivering gene therapies since they infect most cell types, are very efficient with no requirements for cell division and are relatively inexpensive to engineer.